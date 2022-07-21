×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What to expect from US tech stocks

Business Day TV talks to Schalk Louw, wealth manager at PSG Wealth

21 July 2022 - 23:53
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The global interest rate hiking spree has weighed on US Tech stocks, with the Nasdaq index losing 25.8% year-to-date. Business Day TV unpacked the factors weighing on the sector with Schalk Louw, wealth manager at PSG Wealth.

