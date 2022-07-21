Business Day TV talks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
SA has derived little economic benefit from joining the bloc, just diplomatic damage over Russia
Turnaround strategy for financially distressed municipalities follows a visit by party MPLs
KwaZulu-Natal to stage final provincial elective conference before party’s national policy conference
Business Day TV spoke to Koketso Mano, economist at FNB
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Britain’s spy chief estimates about 15,000 Russian troops have been killed since the February invasion, and ‘winter is coming’
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Copenhagen’s Geranium, a meat-free eatery on the eighth floor of a football stadium, was recently named the world’s number-one restaurant by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards
The global interest rate hiking spree has weighed on US Tech stocks, with the Nasdaq index losing 25.8% year-to-date. Business Day TV unpacked the factors weighing on the sector with Schalk Louw, wealth manager at PSG Wealth.
WATCH: What to expect from US tech stocks
Business Day TV talks to Schalk Louw, wealth manager at PSG Wealth
The global interest rate hiking spree has weighed on US Tech stocks, with the Nasdaq index losing 25.8% year-to-date. Business Day TV unpacked the factors weighing on the sector with Schalk Louw, wealth manager at PSG Wealth.
