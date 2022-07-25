WATCH: Stock picks

×

Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective

25 July 2022 - 20:56
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective.

