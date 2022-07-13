×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

US healthcare stocks look hale and hearty

Over the past 25 years, EPS for the sector have risen nearly 10% annually compared with 6.6% annual growth for the S&P 500

13 July 2022 - 09:47 Lewis Krauskopf
Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS
Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

New York — Shares of US healthcare companies are gaining favour as investors bank on their ability to weather rocky economic times and the stocks look more reasonably valued than other defensive sectors.

Healthcare has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector over the past month, rising nearly 3%, while the broader market has fallen modestly. The group has fallen 8.7% so far in 2022, less severe than the nearly 20% drop for the benchmark S&P 500 overall.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Global Research are among those favouring the healthcare sector, given that the companies' businesses are expected to hold up better than others should the economy face a downturn.

“We feel like it is one of the last opportunities to play defence at a reasonable price,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital in South Carolina.

Greenwood is overweight healthcare stocks in its large-cap portfolios including shares of Johnson & Johnson, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Pfizer.

How healthcare companies are performing will become more clear in the coming days as second-quarter reports roll in, starting on Friday with UnitedHealth Group, the largest US healthcare company by market value.

Earnings in the healthcare sector — which includes large drugmakers, medical equipment companies, health insurers and biotech firms — have outperformed in recent recessionary periods. That makes them an attractive target for investors looking for assets that can weather a potential downturn, as recession worries grow amid aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.

For example, while overall S&P 500 earnings fell for nine straight quarters during the Great Recession in 2007-2009, the healthcare sector posted earnings growth in those periods, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Over the last 25 years, earnings per share for the sector have increased nearly 10% annually compared with 6.6% annual growth for the S&P 500, while producing “much more consistent annual growth relative to the broader market,” according to Eric Potoker, US healthcare equity strategist in the chief investment officer’s office of UBS Global Wealth Management.

“If they have healthcare needs, that is usually one of the last places that people will ration,” Potoker said.

Healthcare also remains relatively more attractive than other so-called defensive stocks based on standard valuation metrics.

Healthcare is trading at 15.7 times forward earnings estimates against its long-term price-to-earnings average of 17.5 times, according to Refinitiv Datastream. That represents a 10% discount.

Meanwhile, other defensive sectors are trading at premiums relative to their historical valuations — with utilities at a premium of over 30% and consumer staples at a 12% premium.

Unlike healthcare stocks, utilities and staples, at 19.4 times and 20.1 times, respectively, are also trading above the 16.1 times price-to-earnings ratio of the overall S&P 500.

“We find other traditionally defensive sectors, including utilities and staples, to be expensive relative to the broader market,” Tony DeSpirito, chief investment officer of US fundamental equities at BlackRock, said in his third-quarter equity outlook in which he described “an underappreciated opportunity in healthcare stocks”.

To be sure, should investors become more upbeat about the economy, that could lead them to leave behind healthcare shares for more cyclically sensitive stocks such as financials or industrials.

Healthcare has also faced persistent investor concerns about regulatory changes for years, particularly related to potential US action to rein in prescription drug prices, which has created a cloud over the stocks.

In the coming months, Democrats in the US Congress could try to pass a drug-pricing bill, and “biopharma stocks could be volatile if legislation progresses”, analysts at SVB Securities said in a note.

Reuters

Health data privacy at risk after overturning of US right to abortion

US anti-abortion moves are raising concern that women seeking an abortion could be tracked from their internet search histories or location data
World
1 day ago

Netcare chair Thevendrie Brewer resigns

Brewer joined the board in January 2011 as an independent nonexecutive director, was appointed deputy chair in November 2015 and promoted to chair in ...
Companies
6 days ago

Mediclinic surges as Remgro proposes healthier offer

Remgro and consortium partner MSC have increased their offer to 504p per share for SA’s most valuable hospital group
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands factory won’t be canned just yet
Companies / Industrials
2.
Standard Bank repeals mandatory Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Artemis Investments boosts stake in Tongaat ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Anglo American delivers first copper from Peru ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Chip industry faces downturn as shortage turns to ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.