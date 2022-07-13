×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Lockdown anxiety, temperatures soar in Shanghai

The commercial hub is battling an outbreak that has seen dozens of new Covid-19 infections recorded daily for the past week

13 July 2022 - 09:41 Josh Horwitz
People wearing face masks walk in an old river town in Shanghai, China, on July 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
People wearing face masks walk in an old river town in Shanghai, China, on July 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shanghai — Anxiety levels rose along with temperatures in Shanghai on Wednesday, as medical workers sweated beneath their hazmat suits while administering compulsory mass testing for Covid-19 in a city that recently emerged from a painful two-month lockdown.

China’s commercial hub is battling an outbreak that has seen dozens of new infections recorded daily for the past week, and though the numbers are relatively low, it has unnerved many among the city’s 25-million people, who suffered during the lockdown in April and May.

And daytime temperatures of about 40°C added to the febrile atmosphere among a population that dreads the psychological and financial costs of another such ordeal.

Ying Jie, a personal trainer, said that even if Shanghai avoids another lockdown, he intends to close his gym for good, just one year after opening it, as he can no longer cope with the uncertainty.

Gyms in some areas of the city, including Ying’s, were ordered to suspend operations this week due to the outbreak.

“We were open from July 1 to July 10,” Ying said. “I can’t not pay rent, but I can’t open. If I open in secret and there are positive cases connected to my gym, I’ll lose my license. The risk of getting fined is too great.”

While most other major countries are choosing to live with the virus, China has adhered to a “dynamic zero-Covid” policy that aims to eradicate outbreaks early, but its economy is paying a price.

The authorities’ hopes of success lie in relentless screening and targeted isolation orders, which have so far been issued to hundreds of residential buildings and business venues.

Lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere earlier this year have battered the world’s second-largest economy, with ripples felt across global supply chains and international trade.

Though China’s foreign trade grew in May and June after a drop in April, the outlook remained unstable, Li Kuiwen, a spokesperson for the General Administration of Customs, told reporters.

Escape plans

City authorities have repeatedly dismissed talk of broader curbs, even as they warned about risks posed by the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5.2.1 subvariant.

All the 55 new local cases reported for July 12 were discovered among people already under isolation orders.

But many residents are stocking up on basic supplies, preparing for the worst.

“There are no signs that they will lock down our neighbourhood right now. But there were also no signs the first time,” said Omri Hephner, an Israeli business consultant.

“I will escape Shanghai as soon as I can this time, regardless of the signs I see,” Hephner said, adding that he intends to go to Beijing, then home to Israel, and will only return to China once Covid-19 policies are relaxed.

Overall, mainland China reported 261 new domestically transmitted Covid-19 infections on July 12, versus 347 the previous day.

Nomura analysts estimate more than 30 cities are facing Covid-19 curbs.

In the northwestern province of Gansu, which reported 69 local cases on July 12, the city of Lanzhou with over four-million residents said on Wednesday that for the next seven days, only one person per household can leave residential compounds to get groceries. Non-essential workers are banned from going to offices.

In the central province of Henan, key urban areas in the city of Zhumadian entered a three-day lockdown from Tuesday, with residents only allowed out for Covid-19 tests, hospital visits and shopping for basic necessities.

The rules came after the town of Qinyang, which is under Zhumadian’s jurisdiction, imposed an indefinite lockdown from Sunday on its nearly 700,000 residents.

Infections have also been detected in the southern province of Guangdong, the eastern provinces of Shandong and Jiangsu and elsewhere.

Reuters

Enough is enough, China rages, as Covid-19 lockdowns likely to return

Close to 30-million people across China are under some form of movement restriction to quell transmission
News
23 hours ago

Macau shuts casinos and other businesses to contain Omicron variant

World’s biggest gambling hub locks down almost all business premises for a week from Monday
World
2 days ago

Illegal karaoke event shows Chinese are not singing from same Covid-19 hymn sheet

Shanghai is racing to track Covid-19 infections linked to a building in which a karaoke lounge had reopened illegally and a venue offered karaoke ...
World
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sri Lankan president’s brother — the former ...
World / Asia
2.
Ukraine unleashes rockets on Russian troops
World / Europe
3.
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid ...
World / Asia
4.
Russia has ‘big advantage’ in artillery, Zelensky ...
World / Europe
5.
UK court rules in favour of extraditing Indian ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.