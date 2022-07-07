×

Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic surges as Remgro proposes healthier offer

Remgro and consortium partner MSC have increased their offer to 504p per share for SA’s most valuable hospital group

07 July 2022 - 14:05 Karl Gernetzky

Mediclinic shares headed for their best day in nine months on Thursday after the hospital operator said it was willing to consider an improved proposal from a consortium including major shareholder Remgro that values it at £3.7bn (R74bn).

Remgro and shipping company MSC are now offering 504p per share for the 55.4% of they don’t already own, 8.85% higher than their initial offer, which the Mediclinic board rebuffed...

