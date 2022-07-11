×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis — SA banks

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

11 July 2022 - 22:21
Picture: 123RF/scyther5
Picture: 123RF/scyther5

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he takes us through what the charts are telling him about Absa, Nedbank and Standard Bank.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Gold Fields sweetens Yamana bid with better payout policy

Business Day TV speaks to Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith
Companies
50 minutes ago

WATCH: Busa warns of more civil unrest in SA

Business Day TV talks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
National
53 minutes ago

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery is joined by Raymond Parsons, Warwick Lucas and Isaah Mhlanga
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sasbo hits at Standard Bank for firing ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Retrenched CNA staff still awaiting promised ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
FirstRand offers to buy back preference shares
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Independent retailers suffer as mall visits, ...
Companies / Property
5.
Standard Bank names Margaret Nienaber as COO
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.