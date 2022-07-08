WATCH: The week in perspective

Both Brent and WTI are set to register weekly declines, after last week’s gains
It is intriguing to know what Kuo actually refers to when he mentions ‘Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine’
The ANC spokesperson has criticised the utility for persistent load-shedding, saying South Africans should look to their own sustainable electricity supply
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa have previously defended cadre deployment
Michael Avery is joined by Raymond Parsons, Warwick Lucas and Isaah Mhlanga
The agency's BB- rating is three steps below investment grade
Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
A social media account of China Central TV was filled with comments rejoicing in the attack that killed Abe
Prosecutors accused former Fifa president and France footballing legend of unlawfully arranging for Fifa to pay the Frenchman Sf2m in 2011
The next time you’re tempted to get a new car soon after buying the one you have, consider holding on for another year or two
The country continues to limp along, fumbling around in the dark in response to a 15-year old energy crisis. Importantly the NPC has called for a state of emergency to deal with the red tape holding us back. ‘Multiple blows leave economy reeling’ and ‘Policy uncertainty at a high’ were among this week’s newspaper headlines. On the other hand, the latest S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reported that business activity was at a 13-month high in June. Globally, scandal-ridden Boris Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as British prime minister after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative MPs. Finally, the Fed minutes showed policymakers are committed to reining in inflation, even at the expense of economic growth, but recent falls in commodities, including energy, maize, soya, iron ore and copper, have helped contain future inflation expectations. To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The week in perspective
Michael Avery is joined by Raymond Parsons, Warwick Lucas and Isaah Mhlanga
The country continues to limp along, fumbling around in the dark in response to a 15-year old energy crisis. Importantly the NPC has called for a state of emergency to deal with the red tape holding us back.
‘Multiple blows leave economy reeling’ and ‘Policy uncertainty at a high’ were among this week’s newspaper headlines. On the other hand, the latest S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reported that business activity was at a 13-month high in June.
Globally, scandal-ridden Boris Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as British prime minister after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative MPs. Finally, the Fed minutes showed policymakers are committed to reining in inflation, even at the expense of economic growth, but recent falls in commodities, including energy, maize, soya, iron ore and copper, have helped contain future inflation expectations.
To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Boris Johnson to resign, stay as caretaker PM until October
Dozens of Conservatives vie to replace Johnson as PM
Defiant Johnson refuses to quit, fires Gove over betrayals
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.