Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery is joined by Raymond Parsons, Warwick Lucas and Isaah Mhlanga

08 July 2022 - 15:03 Michael Avery
Boris Johnson. Picture BLOOMBERG
Boris Johnson. Picture BLOOMBERG

The country continues to limp along, fumbling around in the dark in response to a 15-year old energy crisis. Importantly the NPC has called for a state of emergency to deal with the red tape holding us back.

‘Multiple blows leave economy reeling’ and ‘Policy uncertainty at a high’ were among this week’s newspaper headlines. On the other hand, the latest S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reported that business activity was at a 13-month high in June.

Globally, scandal-ridden Boris Johnson announced on Thursday he would quit as British prime minister after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative MPs. Finally, the Fed minutes showed policymakers are committed to reining in inflation, even at the expense of economic growth, but recent falls in commodities, including energy, maize, soya, iron ore and copper, have helped contain future inflation expectations.

To put the week into perspective, Michael Avery is joined by Raymond Parsons, professor at the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.

Or listen to full audio

