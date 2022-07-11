×

WATCH: Gold Fields sweetens Yamana bid with better payout policy

Business Day TV speaks to Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith

11 July 2022 - 22:19
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

Gold Fields says its proposed takeover offer of Yamana Gold will allow it to increase its dividend payouts to between 30% and 45% from 20% to 35% previously. This could make the deal more attractive to shareholders who have been sceptical of the move. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Chris Griffith for more detail.

