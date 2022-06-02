NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Strong demand boosts Capital Appreciation
Business Day TV spoke to Capital Appreciation's joint-CEO Brad Sacks
02 June 2022 - 22:04
Strong demand for IT products has given Capital Appreciation a boost. The fintech saw its top line growing by 34%, while headline earnings per share advanced by 30%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with the company’s joint-CEO, Brad Sacks.
