Capital Appreciation cashes in on payment terminals
Fintech company reports 30% jump in headline earnings as sales of in point-of-sale devices soar to 27,00 units
02 June 2022 - 13:18
Fintech group Capital Appreciation (Capprec) says annual headline earnings rose by almost a third in its 2022 financial year driven by a strong increase in terminal sales and a robust performance at its software business.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 12 months ended March jumped 29.6% to 13.4c while the total dividend of 7.5c is 73.3% more than a year earlier...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now