Companies / Telecoms & Technology Capital Appreciation cashes in on payment terminals Fintech company reports 30% jump in headline earnings as sales of in point-of-sale devices soar to 27,00 units B L Premium

Fintech group Capital Appreciation (​​Capprec) says annual headline earnings rose by almost a third in its 2022 financial year driven by a strong increase in terminal sales and a robust performance at its software business.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 12 months ended March jumped 29.6% to 13.4c while the total dividend of 7.5c is 73.3% more than a year earlier...