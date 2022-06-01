NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why are SA bonds still in favour?
Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
01 June 2022 - 00:04
The local bond market is proving to be resilient amid market volatility, with some asset managers saying that the instruments will provide steady returns in the near term. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for her views on SA bonds.
