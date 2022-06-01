×

WATCH: Why are SA bonds still in favour?

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg

01 June 2022 - 00:04
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

The local bond market is proving to be resilient amid market volatility, with some asset managers saying that the instruments will provide steady returns in the near term. Business Day TV caught up with RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for her views on SA bonds.​

