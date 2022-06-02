NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How Comair’s cash flow issues grounded flights
Business Day TV talks to independent aviation analyst Phutego Mojapele
02 June 2022 - 21:58
Comair has grounded its flights until it has secured funding, and the airline’s business rescue practitioners have advised that the process to raise the necessary capital is under way. Business Day TV unpacked the issues facing Comair with independent aviation analyst Phutego Mojapele.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.