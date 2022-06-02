×

WATCH: How Comair’s cash flow issues grounded flights

Business Day TV talks to independent aviation analyst Phutego Mojapele

02 June 2022 - 21:58
Comair operated British Airways and kulula flights in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Comair operated British Airways and kulula flights in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Comair has grounded its flights until it has secured funding, and the airline’s business rescue practitioners have advised that the process to raise the necessary capital is under way. Business Day TV unpacked the issues facing Comair with independent aviation analyst Phutego Mojapele.

