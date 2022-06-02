×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How to navigate a bear market

Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth Izak Odendaal

02 June 2022 - 22:01
The bear and bull statues outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ALEX KRAUS
The bear and bull statues outside the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ALEX KRAUS

Fears around rising inflation and slowing growth have weighed on investors in 2022, pushing markets further into the red. In May, the SP500 fell over 19% from its recent high, nearing bear market territory. Business Day TV discussed how to navigate current market conditions with investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendaal.

Or listen to full audio

WATCH: Why are SA bonds still in favour?

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Will the crypto market bounce back?

Business Day TV talks to Marius Reitz, GM for Africa at Luno
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: S&P’s outlook upgrade boosts rand

Business Day TV speaks to RMB head of FX execution Matete Thulare
Markets
1 week ago

WATCH: Oil prices soar on supply concerns

Business Day TV talks to David Elmes from Warwick Business School
Markets
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank to fire 49 staff over ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
One step forward, one step back in bid to attract ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sibanye appoints Southern Africa head in new ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Standard Bank accused of duplicity over suspended ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
FNB banks on eBucks to lure inflation-hit ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.