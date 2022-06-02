NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to navigate a bear market
Business Day TV speaks to investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth Izak Odendaal
02 June 2022 - 22:01
Fears around rising inflation and slowing growth have weighed on investors in 2022, pushing markets further into the red. In May, the SP500 fell over 19% from its recent high, nearing bear market territory. Business Day TV discussed how to navigate current market conditions with investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, Izak Odendaal.
