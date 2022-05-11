Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | How are cyberattacks costing small businesses?
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Kabelo Makwane, Vodacom Business managing executive for cloud, hosting and security
The cost of cyberattacks on small businesses in SA is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Kabelo Makwane, managing executive for cloud, hosting and security at Vodacom Business.
Vodacom’s enterprise unit has partnered with consulting firm Accenture to offer cybersecurity services to small businesses.
Incidents of cybercrime are on the rise in SA, with data from Accenture highlighting the country as being among the top most attacked in the world. A lack of sufficient investment in cybersecurity has largely been blamed as having led to the crisis.
Makwane says this is particularly true for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), which “simply don’t have the same human capital, technology assets and financial resources as larger businesses”.
Through a subscription model, Vodacom and Accenture are looking to capitalise on growing interest in cybersecurity by offering small businesses cover assessment, protection, detection and response services
Makwane says pricing largely depends on the extent and level of protection that business owners opt for.
Topics of discussion include: Vodacom and Accenture cybersecurity partnership for small business digital security services; the state of security in SA’s small business sector; the business model; and the cost of data breaches and hacking on an enterprise.
