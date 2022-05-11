PODCAST | How are cyberattacks costing small businesses?

Vodacom’s enterprise unit has partnered with consulting firm Accenture to offer cybersecurity services to small businesses.

Incidents of cybercrime are on the rise in SA, with data from Accenture highlighting the country as being among the top most attacked in the world. A lack of sufficient investment in cybersecurity has largely been blamed as having led to the crisis.

Makwane says this is particularly true for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), which “simply don’t have the same human capital, technology assets and financial resources as larger businesses”.