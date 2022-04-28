NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Clicks delivers a healthy set of interim results
Business Day TV talks to Click CEO Bertina Engelbrecht
28 April 2022 - 21:33
Clicks is giving shareholders a reason to smile. SA’s largest pharmacy group has hiked its interim dividend by 26%, as market share gains and a bump from the Covid-19 vaccination drive helped it deliver a 9% rise in turnover and a 26% increase in headline earnings per share. Business Day TV discussed the results with the company CEO Bertina Engelbrecht.
