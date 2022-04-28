Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks hikes dividend more than a quarter and continues expansion The group has also benefited from its status as the largest private provider of Covid-19 vaccines B L Premium

SA’s largest pharmacy group Clicks has increased its dividend payout by more than a quarter for its half-year to end-February, and is sticking with expansion plans as it reports market share gains and a bump from the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Headline earnings rose 24.1% to R1.14bn to end-February, with the pharmacy group upping its dividend 26.3% to R1.80 a share, representing almost a R440m payout...