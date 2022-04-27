×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Bond market outlook

Business Day TV talks to RMB's bond trader, Michelle Wohlberg

27 April 2022 - 23:23
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The local bond market has had a tough month as the US Fed  turned up the heat, hinting at a more aggressive interest rate hike at its next meeting in May. Business Day TV unpacked the factors at play in more detail with RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Business will have to get the job done as reform ...
Companies / Mining
2.
HCI shares leap on news of Namibian offshore ...
Companies / Energy
3.
MultiChoice defends decision to dump e.tv channels
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Reliance tycoon targets uber-rich Indians with ...
Companies
5.
More competition for Netflix as MultiChoice to ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.