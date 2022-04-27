NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bond market outlook
Business Day TV talks to RMB's bond trader, Michelle Wohlberg
27 April 2022 - 23:23
The local bond market has had a tough month as the US Fed turned up the heat, hinting at a more aggressive interest rate hike at its next meeting in May. Business Day TV unpacked the factors at play in more detail with RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg.
