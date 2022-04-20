NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Industrials REIT picks up four additional multi-let estates
Business Day TV speaks to Industrials REIT CEO Paul Arenson
20 April 2022 - 21:11
Industrials REIT has expanded its multi-let industrials portfolio, after purchasing four of these assets in the UK for close to £21m. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Paul Arenson, for greater insight on the move.
