WATCH: Industrials REIT picks up four additional multi-let estates

Business Day TV speaks to Industrials REIT CEO Paul Arenson

20 April 2022 - 21:11
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paul Arenson. Picture: SUPPLIED

Industrials REIT has expanded its multi-let industrials portfolio, after purchasing four of these assets in the UK for close to £21m. Business Day TV caught up with the company’s CEO, Paul Arenson, for greater insight on the move.

