Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How the KZN floods have affected logistics

Business Day TV talks to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association and Moshe Motlohi, Transnet National Port Authority executive

18 April 2022 - 21:28
Sapref oil refinery, south of Durban, has been flooded. Picture: VIA FACEBOOK.
Sapref oil refinery, south of Durban, has been flooded. Picture: VIA FACEBOOK.

The logistics industry has taken a hit from the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. Transnet initially suspended operations as a precaution but the sector remains under strain, with truck movement towards the port halted and several roads either underwater or having sustained significant damage. Business Day TV spoke to Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Road Freight Association and Moshe Motlohi, Transnet National Port Authority executive, for their assessment of the impact of the disaster on logistics and what it means for the province.

