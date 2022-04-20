×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Inflation accelerates to 5.9% in March

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

20 April 2022 - 21:08
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

Consumer price inflation quickened in March, coming in at 5.9% — just below the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range. The acceleration comes as the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages increased. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Inflation accelerates in March, but remains within Reserve Bank target band

Analysts expected inflation to continue its relentless upward climb in March, possibly even breaching the upper limit of the target band
Economy
10 hours ago

WATCH: The evolving role of the chief data officer

Michael Avery and guests discuss the data revolution and its impact on business
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Eskom’s André de Ruyter explains stage 4 load-shedding

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Solidarity Fund to assist with KZN relief

Business Day TV speaks to Martin Kingston, the Solidarity Fund’s flood response adviser
National
47 minutes ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on KZN floods

Address comes a day after the cabinet held a special meeting to assess the social and economic aftermath of floods
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Inflation accelerates in March, but remains ...
Economy
2.
SA languishes among also-rans despite escaping ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Inflationary pressure ...
Economy
4.
SA must speed up energy transition or risk losing ...
Economy
5.
Nxesi publishes policy on quotas for foreign ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.