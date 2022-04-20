NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inflation accelerates to 5.9% in March
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
20 April 2022 - 21:08
Consumer price inflation quickened in March, coming in at 5.9% — just below the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range. The acceleration comes as the price of food and nonalcoholic beverages increased. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
