NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Eskom’s André de Ruyter explains stage 4 load-shedding
Business Day TV speaks to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter
19 April 2022 - 21:28
A record number of breakdowns at Eskom’s generating units is weighing on SA’s power grid. The power utility escalated rolling blackouts to stage 4 after the Majuba and Tutuka units tripped. Day TV spoke to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for more detail on the state of the power grid.
Or listen to full audio
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.