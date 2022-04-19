×

National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Eskom’s André de Ruyter explains stage 4 load-shedding

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

19 April 2022 - 21:28
Picture: RODION KUTSAEY/UNSPLASH
A record number of breakdowns at Eskom’s generating units is weighing on SA’s power grid. The power utility escalated rolling blackouts to stage 4 after the Majuba and Tutuka units tripped. Day TV spoke to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter for more detail on the state of the power grid.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

