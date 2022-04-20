×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

WATCH: TikToking into the metaverse of marketing

Michael Avery and guests discuss how brands navigate the TikTok terrain

20 April 2022 - 14:21
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Over the course of 2021, the word “metaverse” and certainly TikTok entered common usage, inspiring a lively global debate about what it represents, whether it’s already here, and who will own it.

But we still don't have an accepted definition of what it is. This has been satirised on the tech website The Verge: “Maybe you’ve read that the metaverse is going to replace the internet. Maybe we’re all supposed to live there. Maybe Facebook (or Epic, or Roblox, or dozens of smaller companies) is trying to take it over. And maybe it’s got something to do with NFTs? Or maybe you can find it on TikTok.”

Although advertising is anathema to many technologists, it funds the internet as we know it. It produces high margins and allows content creators to drive discovery and engagement with their work, making it attractive — and, importantly, feasible — to anyone exploring the metaverse as a business opportunity. So how do brands navigate this tricky terrain?

Business Day TV speaks to Bronwyn Williams, of Flux Trends; Dashni Vilakazi, MD of Mediashop; and Pieter Groenewald, CEO of Webfluential.

Influencers have more sway than friends have over their audience

Influencer marketing helps to build trust, invites honest feedback from consumers and drives most sections of the marketing funnel
News & Insights
1 week ago

Future of Media: Advertising in the goldfish economy

The first Future of Media event of 2022 looked at generating real ROI in an age where consumers are time-starved
Redzone Channel
1 week ago

Future of Media: Advertising in the goldfish economy

Innovation is the antidote to incrementalism
News & Insights
1 week ago

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UK energy CEOs call for action to cushion price ...
Companies
2.
Massmart calls for easier visa rules to bring in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
ArcelorMittal plans renewable-energy plants as it ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Old Mutual Insure receives more than 700 initial ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Tongaat to ask shareholders for larger capital ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Russians flock to local social media as Moscow cracks down on big tech

World / Europe

Future of Media: Advertising in the goldfish economy

News & Insights

Indian social media app VerSe Innovation gets funding of $805m

News

New social media app BeReal trends as ‘casual instagram’

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.