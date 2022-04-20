×

WATCH: The evolving role of the chief data officer

Michael Avery and guests discuss the data revolution and its impact on business

20 April 2022 - 15:20
South Africans need to be as obsessive about the security of our personal data as we are about the physical security of our houses
Image: 123RF/WELCOMIA

The pandemic has hastened digital change, putting the value of data at the top of boardroom agendas everywhere. Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie offered a timely reminder just yesterday of the importance of data to the bank and how the lender has shifted key systems to the cloud.

In a world of exponential data growth a company’s chief data officer is becoming increasingly important for organisations of all sizes. An IDC report on the state of the chief data officer, based on a survey of 1,291 global organisations, highlights how CDOs, who in the past were mostly focused on data governance and compliance, are now also responsible for helping organisations use data to improve operations.

To discuss the data revolution and its impact on business, Michael Avery is joined by Johan Steyn, a smart automation and artificial intelligence expert; Christoph Nieuwoudt, chief data officer at FirstRand Group; and Vukosi Sambo, chief data officer at Medscheme.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

