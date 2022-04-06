×

WATCH: PGMs Industry Day kicks off amid supply concerns

Business Day TV speaks to Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa Minerals

06 April 2022 - 21:11
Picture: 123RF/alexlmx
Picture: 123RF/alexlmx

The fifth edition of the annual PGMs Industry Day kicked off amid concerns that sanctions against Russia will affect the global PGM supply. Business Day TV spoke to Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa Minerals, who attended the event, for his outlook on the market.

