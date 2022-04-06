eThekwini cliffhanger as key coalition partner votes against ANC-backed candidate
ANC fails in its bid to appoint a city manager of its choice as coalition partner ABC votes with opposition
06 April 2022 - 21:05
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has rejected suggestions that the ANC’s relationship with its coalition partner, the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), is fractured.
On Monday, the ANC failed in its bid to appoint a city manager of its choice for the eThekwini municipality when ABC president and eThekwini deputy mayor Philani “PG” Mavundla joined forces with the DA, IFP and other opposition parties to vote against the appointment of Maxwell Mbili as the new city manager. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now