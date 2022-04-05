NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Oil rises on the prospect of fresh Russia sanctions
Business Day TV speaks to RMB commodities trader Raymond Phillips
05 April 2022 - 20:58
The oil prices edged upwards after the US and Europe prepared to impose more sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, following an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Business Day TV discussed this with RMB commodities trader Raymond Phillips.
