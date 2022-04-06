NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Are investment holding companies falling out of favour?
Business Day TV speaks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage
06 April 2022 - 21:04
The investment holding company model is under scrutiny, as a number of companies had to contend with high share price discounts. Firms such as RMI and PSG have decided to abandon the structure and unbundle stakes in firms in which they had initially invested, in an attempt to unlock more value for shareholders. Business Day TV discussed this with the CEO of Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage.
