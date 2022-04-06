×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Are investment holding companies falling out of favour?

Business Day TV speaks to Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage

06 April 2022 - 21:04
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO
Picture: 123RF/TASHA TUVANGO

The investment holding company model is under scrutiny, as a number of companies had to contend with high share price discounts. Firms such as RMI and PSG have decided to abandon the structure and unbundle stakes in firms in which they had initially invested, in an attempt to unlock more value for shareholders. Business Day TV discussed this with the CEO of Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Corruption rot runs deep

Business Day TV speaks to Corruption Watch CEO Karam Singh; former Sars executive Johann van Loggerenberg; and former SAA treasurer Cynthia Stimpel
National
1 day ago

WATCH: SA’s listed property sector disappoints in first quarter

Business Day TV speaks to Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Trends playing out in the ETF market

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Companies
28 minutes ago

WATCH: JSE’s private placing platform attracts more than R5bn in investments

Business Day TV speaks to JSE head of origination and deals Sam Mokorosi
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Farmers unlikely to feel full benefit of fuel levy cut

Business Day TV speaks to Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB Agri-Business
Economy
1 day ago

WATCH: SMEs brace for surging costs

Michael Avery is joined by Pavlo Phitidis, CEO of Aurik Business and Mike Schussler, economist at economists.co.za, to talk about the continued ...
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BDO head of actuarial services Yashoda Ram ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nedbank’s head of investment Anél Bosman sees ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Caxton takes up Amcor’s Cape Town and Gqeberha ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Grand Parade places Mac Brothers in voluntary ...
Companies
5.
Woolworths leaps on talk it will cut loose the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.