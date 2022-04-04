NEWS LEADER
WATCH: JSE’s private placing platform attracts more than R5bn in investments
Business Day TV speaks to JSE head of origination and deals Sam Mokorosi
04 April 2022 - 20:37
The JSE’s private placing platform is gaining traction, and has managed to attract more than R5bn in potential investments within three months. Business Day TV caught up with the JSE head of origination and deals Sam Mokorosi for more detail.
