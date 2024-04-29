World / Africa

Burkina Faso suspends media outlets over reports of civilian massacre

Human Rights Watch alleges the military executed about 223 villagers in February

29 April 2024 - 21:40
by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People show their support for junta leader Ibrahim Traoré in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT BADO
People show their support for junta leader Ibrahim Traoré in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT BADO

Washington — The US and Britain on Monday called on Burkina Faso’s transition authorities to thoroughly investigate the killings of 223 civilians in two northern villages in February that were detailed in a recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report and hold those responsible to account.

The governments of the US and UK are “gravely concerned by reports of massacres of civilians by Burkinabe military forces in late February,” the countries said in a joint statement, calling for the probe.

The HRW investigation alleged the Burkinabe military executed about 223 villagers in February as part of a campaign against civilians accused of collaborating with jihadist militants.

Burkina Faso suspended a number of Western and African media, including BBC Africa and the US-funded Voice of America, over their coverage of the report.

The junta-led West African country's communications council said on Sunday that French television network TV5Monde's broadcasts would be suspended for two weeks, while access to its website would be blocked.

The websites of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, French newspapers Le Monde and Ouest-France, British newspaper the Guardian, and African agencies APA and Ecofin also have been blocked until further notice, it said.

The US and UK also said they “strongly oppose the suspensions of media outlets.”

Reuters

US to pull its troops out of Niger

After the coup, the authorities have joined Mali and Burkina Faso juntas in ending military deals
World
1 week ago

Protesters in Niger demand US exit as Russian troops arrive

The arrival of Russian military instructors and equipment is further evidence of the cabal’s openness to closer co-operation with Moscow
World
2 weeks ago

Burkina Faso says about 170 ‘executed’ in attacks

Three villages in West African Sahel nation targeted by gunmen
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
EU rails at Russia putting firms under ‘temporary ...
World / Europe
2.
US senior officials divided over whether Israel ...
World / Americas
3.
Israel concerned over possible ICC arrest warrants
World
4.
Joe Biden roasts rival Trump at White House dinner
World / Americas
5.
Blinken tells Hamas to accept Israel’s ‘generous’ ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.