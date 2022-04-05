Roelof Botha is new global chief of Sequoia
05 April 2022 - 09:03
US venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has named South African Roelof Botha as its new global head.
Botha will take over the reins on July 5 after first joining the company in 2003, where he has led investments in Instagram, YouTube, the DNA-testing company 23andMe and the cross-platform game engine Unity among others. Sequoia is also known for some of its early investments in Apple, Google and Airbnb...
