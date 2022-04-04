×

Companies

WATCH: Trade of the week

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

04 April 2022 - 20:28
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he shares technical analysis on Hulamin and Growthpoint.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

