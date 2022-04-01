×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The week in perspective

Michael Avery and guests put the week in perspective

01 April 2022 - 15:16 Michael Avery
Picture: MASI LOSI
Picture: MASI LOSI

We’ve just finished one of the wildest quarters in recent memory with commodities enjoying the strongest start since World War 1. 

Asian shares fell in early trade this morning after the biggest quarterly drop in global equities in two years, as investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession.

The JSE all share index closed the quarter up 2.43% to finish as one of the best performing markets.

Europe is bracing for a long cold winter as Putin strikes back at Western sanctions, threatening to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in roubles. Investors will be watching US March jobs data later on Friday for indications of wage inflation, in addition to the headline jobs figure.

And in an effort to stop corruption, the government announced plans to introduce a mirror accounting package in all SOEs where anyone can freely view details of every payment on the mirror site online. And if you believe that, you are the April Fool!

To put the week in perspective, I’m joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PIC lambastes Absa for appointing a white male as ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater: a miner that shines
Companies / Investors Monthly
3.
Wendy Lucas-Bull opens up on Sipho Pityana legal ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Naspers and Prosus: fall of the megacaps makes ...
Companies
5.
Northam will strengthen legacy of RBPlat’s ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.