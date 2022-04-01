WATCH: The week in perspective

We’ve just finished one of the wildest quarters in recent memory with commodities enjoying the strongest start since World War 1.



Asian shares fell in early trade this morning after the biggest quarterly drop in global equities in two years, as investors worried about the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war and rising risks of recession.



The JSE all share index closed the quarter up 2.43% to finish as one of the best performing markets.



Europe is bracing for a long cold winter as Putin strikes back at Western sanctions, threatening to halt contracts supplying Europe with a third of its gas unless they are paid in roubles. Investors will be watching US March jobs data later on Friday for indications of wage inflation, in addition to the headline jobs figure.



And in an effort to stop corruption, the government announced plans to introduce a mirror accounting package in all SOEs where anyone can freely view details of every payment on the mirror site online. And if you believe that, you are the April Fool!



To put the week in perspective, I’m joined by Warwick Lucas, head of Galileo Securities, Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at Northwest University, and Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alex Forbes.