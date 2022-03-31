NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Northam Platinum withholds interim dividend
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Paul Dunne
31 March 2022 - 21:10
Northam Platinum has withheld its interim dividend, citing the need to consider its growth prospects. The move comes despite a more than 66% jump in profit as the firm benefited from buoyant metal prices. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Paul Dunne for more detail.
