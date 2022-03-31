Companies

WATCH: Northam Platinum withholds interim dividend

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Paul Dunne

31 March 2022 - 21:10
Northam Platinum CEO Paul Dunne. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Northam Platinum has withheld its interim dividend, citing the need to consider its growth prospects. The move comes despite a more than 66% jump in profit as the firm benefited from buoyant metal prices. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Paul Dunne for more detail.

Northam holds on to dividend as it eyes growth

Profits rose about two-thirds in the six months to end-December, which follows an acquisition of a stake in peer RBPlat
