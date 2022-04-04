×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

04 April 2022 - 20:26
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Julian Koski from New Age Alpha and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Steven Schultz from Momentum
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa defends appointing white CEO amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nestlé looks to dairy supply chain to achieve ...
Companies
3.
Sasfin names Harriet Heymans its new financial ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Trade of the Month: Spar vs Massmart
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Gemfields books record $42.3m from emerald auction
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.