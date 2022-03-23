Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: A2X bags another listing

Business Day TV catches up with the CEO of A2X, Kevin Brady

23 March 2022 - 21:31
Kevin Brady, CEO of A2X. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kevin Brady, CEO of A2X. Picture: SUPPLIED

Companies are seeing value in the secondary listing market, and car dealership Motus is one of those firms. The company’s announced that it plans to list on the A2X, with its shares being available for trade from April. Business Day TV caught up with the CEO of A2X, Kevin Brady and discussed the kind of growth he is seeing in the secondary listing market.​

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Inflation holds steady in February

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Eased lockdown restrictions give Attacq a boost

Business Day TV unpacks the performance with Attacq  CFO  Raj Nana
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Dive into SA’s National Infrastructure Plan 2050

Business Day TV speaks to Dr Miriam Altman and Dr Stuart Theobald
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Master Drilling holds on to its dividend

Business Day TV discusses the performance with Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Anglo American inks agreement as it eyes 100% ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Kulula’s no refunds policy leaves passengers ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Alexander Forbes rockets as US-listed Prudential ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec targets IT professionals with new ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
ARC prepares to unwind fee structure that cost it ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.