WATCH: A2X bags another listing
Business Day TV catches up with the CEO of A2X, Kevin Brady
23 March 2022 - 21:31
Companies are seeing value in the secondary listing market, and car dealership Motus is one of those firms. The company’s announced that it plans to list on the A2X, with its shares being available for trade from April. Business Day TV caught up with the CEO of A2X, Kevin Brady and discussed the kind of growth he is seeing in the secondary listing market.
