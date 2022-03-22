Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Master Drilling holds on to its dividend

Business Day TV discusses the performance with Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius

22 March 2022 - 20:46
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius . Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius . Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Master Drilling has delivered record annual revenue of $171.8m, while headline earnings per share more than doubled to 12.9 US cents. The global drilling company has, however, decided to hold on to its dividend, citing concerns around the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Danie Pretorius.

