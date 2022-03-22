NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Master Drilling holds on to its dividend
Business Day TV discusses the performance with Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius
22 March 2022 - 20:46
Master Drilling has delivered record annual revenue of $171.8m, while headline earnings per share more than doubled to 12.9 US cents. The global drilling company has, however, decided to hold on to its dividend, citing concerns around the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Business Day TV discussed the performance with CEO Danie Pretorius.
