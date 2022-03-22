Companies

WATCH: Eased lockdown restrictions give Attacq a boost

Business Day TV unpacks the performance with Attacq CFO Raj Nana

22 March 2022 - 20:51
Attacq’s Waterfall City. Analysts believe the property sector may be through over the worst. Picture: Supplied
Attacq’s Waterfall City. Analysts believe the property sector may be through over the worst. Picture: Supplied

Attacq has benefited from eased lockdown restrictions. The property developer and landlord says less stringent rules helped it reduce its Covid-19 rental discounts by 84% to R8.5m in the six months to end-December. Distributable income, meanwhile, grew by 33.4%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CFO Raj Nana.

