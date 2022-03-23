NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inflation holds steady in February
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
23 March 2022 - 21:29
Consumer prices held steady at 5.7% in February, but rising food and transport prices put upward pressure on the monthly rate and saw CPI up 0.6% month on month. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
