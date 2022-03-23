Companies

WATCH: Inflation holds steady in February

Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

23 March 2022 - 21:29
Tuesday, March 22 2022
Tuesday, March 22 2022

Consumer prices held steady at 5.7% in February, but rising food and transport prices put upward pressure on the monthly rate and saw CPI up 0.6% month on month. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

WATCH: Eased lockdown restrictions give Attacq a boost

Business Day TV unpacks the performance with Attacq  CFO  Raj Nana
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Lessons on how to scale up

Michael Avery speaks to Pieter de Villiers, CEO and founder of tech unicorn Clickatell, and Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor SA
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Dive into SA’s National Infrastructure Plan 2050

Business Day TV speaks to Dr Miriam Altman and Dr Stuart Theobald
Companies
6 hours ago

WATCH: Master Drilling holds on to its dividend

Business Day TV discusses the performance with Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius
Companies
1 day ago
