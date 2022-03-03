NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Record coal prices give Exxaro a boost
Business Day TV talks to Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo
03 March 2022 - 21:51
Exxaro’s delivered double digit profit growth during the annual period. The miner has reported a 58% jump in headline earnings per share while revenue rose by 13%, despite problems with SA’s rail network, which weighed on production and exports. Business Day TV unpacked the results with Exxaro’s CEO, Mxolisi Mgojo.
