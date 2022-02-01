NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand shakes off last week’s market rout
Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh
01 February 2022 - 21:21
The local unit started the new month on a positive note and made gains on the back of a softer dollar. Business Day TV discussed these moves in detail with RMB fixed income and currency strategist Varushka Singh.
