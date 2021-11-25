Kaap Agri triples dividend as revenue recovers to pre-pandemic levels

Western Cape-based agricultural services group Kaap Agri says it is encouraged by a return to pre-pandemic revenue, particularly in its retail-focused business units, allowing the group to more than triple its total dividend for its year to end-September.

Group revenue rose 23.4% to R10.56bn to end-September, 1.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels, with a significant bounce-back for its fuel and convenience sales, which were the hardest hit by Covid-19 restrictions...