Kaap Agri triples dividend as revenue recovers to pre-pandemic levels
25 November 2021 - 09:19
Western Cape-based agricultural services group Kaap Agri says it is encouraged by a return to pre-pandemic revenue, particularly in its retail-focused business units, allowing the group to more than triple its total dividend for its year to end-September.
Group revenue rose 23.4% to R10.56bn to end-September, 1.5% higher than pre-pandemic levels, with a significant bounce-back for its fuel and convenience sales, which were the hardest hit by Covid-19 restrictions...
