Companies / Land & Agriculture Quantum withholds dividend amid rising costs The group’s cash pile dropped from R252m to R73m and it expects many of the challenges it faced in 2021 to continue B L Premium

Chicken and egg producer Quantum Foods withheld a dividend for the first time since 2014 as avian flu, a weaker SA consumer and rising global maize prices affected profits and were flagged as ongoing risks to the business.

The company, spun off from Pioneer Foods in 2014, reported revenue up 6% in its year to end-September, but operating profit was down 34% to R144m amid rising input costs...