Zeder inks R1.6bn deal to sell logistics business Zeder has been operating under cautionary for months, and news of the deal sent its shares up 8.89% in early trade on Friday

Agribusiness-focused investment holding group Zeder has inked a R1.6bn deal to sell its majority stake in transport-services business The Logistics Group (TLG), news which put its shares on track for their best day in over a year on Friday.

Zeder, part of the PSG Group stable founded by Jannie Mouton, has been reviewing its portfolio, with its shares operating under cautionary since April...