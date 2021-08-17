Lesotho-based Highlands scores record cannabis product sale in Europe
Landmark sale of 8,500kg follows a shipment of 176.5kg of THC flower in April
17 August 2021 - 19:38
Highlands Investments, Africa’s largest outdoor cannabis-growing facility, has secured the world’s largest legal single sale delivery of medical grade cannabis — 8,500kg — to the European market.
The landmark sale follows a previously successful shipment of 176.5kg of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) flower exported to Europe in April...
