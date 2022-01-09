Companies / Land & Agriculture US dumping complaint stings SA lemon juice exporters ‘Dire consequences’ for sector if tariffs are imposed B L Premium

A US juice maker has solicited the country’s trade authorities to probe alleged unfair pricing for lemon juice from SA and impose antidumping duties, a move that could have devastating consequences for local manufacturers because the North American country is their main export market.

In a petition filed on December 29 with the US department of commerce and the US International Trade Commission, Ventura Coastal alleges unfair competition and wants to impose antidumping duties, or protectionist tariffs, on imports of the product from both SA and Brazil...