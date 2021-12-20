Premier Foods shareholder Brait raises R3bn in rights issue
Proceeds would be used to refinance a portion of debt and improve its liquidity, group announced in November
Investment firm Brait, a major investor in Premier Foods and health club chain Virgin Active in SA, has raised R3bn through a convertible bond offer to refinance its debt, the group said on Monday.
The JSE- and Luxembourg Stock Exchange-listed investment holding group first announced the rights offer in November, with the group’s interim results for the half year to end-September, outlining that proceeds would be used to refinance a portion of the existing debt facility and improve its liquidity.
The announcement of a second rights offer in fewer than two years caused the Brait share price to nosedive more than 10% to about R4.05.
On Monday morning, after the announcement of the capital raise completion, the share was down 0.89% to R4.45.
Brait, a stakeholder in glass manufacturer Consol, announced in November that it had entered into a sale agreement with glass and metal supplier Ardagh.
The Ireland-based trader intends to acquire 100% of the Consol ordinary shares for an equity value of R10.1bn and subsequently acquire operations in SA, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kenya.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.