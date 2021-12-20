Premier Foods shareholder Brait raises R3bn in rights issue

Investment firm Brait, a major investor in Premier Foods and health club chain Virgin Active in SA, has raised R3bn through a convertible bond offer to refinance its debt, the group said on Monday.

The JSE- and Luxembourg Stock Exchange-listed investment holding group first announced the rights offer in November, with the group’s interim results for the half year to end-September, outlining that proceeds would be used to refinance a portion of the existing debt facility and improve its liquidity.

The announcement of a second rights offer in fewer than two years caused the Brait share price to nosedive more than 10% to about R4.05.

On Monday morning, after the announcement of the capital raise completion, the share was down 0.89% to R4.45.

Brait, a stakeholder in glass manufacturer Consol, announced in November that it had entered into a sale agreement with glass and metal supplier Ardagh.

The Ireland-based trader intends to acquire 100% of the Consol ordinary shares for an equity value of R10.1bn and subsequently acquire operations in SA, Nigeria, Ethiopia and Kenya.

gumedemi@businesslive.co.za