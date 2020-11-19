Companies / Financial Services Virgin Active drops a dumbbell on Brait The investment holding company has reduced the value of the multinational gym chain amid a second wave of lockdowns BL PREMIUM

The owner of SA’s largest gym and fitness chain is preparing for a long, hard slog until activity levels to return to 2019 levels in SA while its clubs in Europe endure a second wave of lockdowns.

Brait says 70% of clients at its gyms around the world have resumed their membership after the company voluntarily implemented a membership freeze during lockdown, while usage rates in SA — measured by the number of card swipes at gyms as members enter them — stand at about 60% of that before the pandemic. ..