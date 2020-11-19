Virgin Active drops a dumbbell on Brait
The investment holding company has reduced the value of the multinational gym chain amid a second wave of lockdowns
19 November 2020 - 09:54
The owner of SA’s largest gym and fitness chain is preparing for a long, hard slog until activity levels to return to 2019 levels in SA while its clubs in Europe endure a second wave of lockdowns.
Brait says 70% of clients at its gyms around the world have resumed their membership after the company voluntarily implemented a membership freeze during lockdown, while usage rates in SA — measured by the number of card swipes at gyms as members enter them — stand at about 60% of that before the pandemic. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now