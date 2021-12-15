Companies

WATCH: The themes that drove returns in 2021

Business Day TV spoke to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal

15 December 2021 - 20:11
As 2021 draws to a close, Alishia Seckam speaks to Old Mutual Wealth investment strategist Izak Odendaal about the themes that drove markets during the course of the year and what themes could shape investment in 2022.

