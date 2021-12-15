MARKET WRAP: JSE stalls ahead of Fed statement
US central bank is likely to announce it will speed up its tapering programme, setting the stage for rate hikes in 2022
15 December 2021 - 20:06
The JSE closed slightly weaker on Wednesday hours before a much-anticipated US Federal Reserve policy statement.
The federal open market committee (FOMC) is expected to announce it will step up the withdrawal of monetary stimulus, tapering asset purchases to $30 billion a month and wind down the programme down by March next year...
