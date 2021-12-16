Markets

Markets data — December 16 2021

Market data including bonds and forward rates

16 December 2021 - 23:28
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Record-high US fuel demand gives oil a jumpstart
Markets
2.
Market data — March 24 2021
Markets
3.
Global markets pause as investors await Fed report
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.